Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $55,750.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,580 shares of company stock worth $480,634. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $8,180,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $2,506,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Quotient Technology by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 39,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $4,450,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

