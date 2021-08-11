Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.25

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 80057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones purchased 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira acquired 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

