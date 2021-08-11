Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 1,731,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

