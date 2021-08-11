Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:RXT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 1,731,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.39.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
