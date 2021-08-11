Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.

Radian Group has raised its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Radian Group alerts:

NYSE RDN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 1,448,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $564,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.