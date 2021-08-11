Radian Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%.
Radian Group has raised its dividend by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE RDN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. 1,448,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60.
In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,484.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,992 shares of company stock valued at $564,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
RDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.
