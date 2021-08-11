Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.13 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 27.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011592 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.89 or 0.00590900 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

