Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Announces Earnings Results

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RAIN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,992. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90. Rain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $827,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 121,986 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,944,456.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 768,349 shares of company stock worth $11,871,869 in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RAIN. began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.