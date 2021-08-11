Raise (RAISE) Hits Market Cap of $55,214.50

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Raise has a total market cap of $55,214.50 and $328.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raise has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raise Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

