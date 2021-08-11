Rally Reaches Market Cap of $123.58 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Rally has a total market cap of $123.58 million and $63.20 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rally has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00149224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00152671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,926.05 or 0.99862376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002951 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.45 or 0.00842470 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 7,531,381,932 coins and its circulating supply is 228,023,945 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

