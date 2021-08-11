Rapids (RPD) Market Cap Achieves $347,214.59

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Rapids has a total market cap of $347,214.59 and $85,916.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Rapids coin can now be purchased for about $0.0326 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 101.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars.

