Raymond James Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of BLDP opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

