Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.00.

TSE:RBA opened at C$74.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.22 billion and a PE ratio of 37.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

