Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.89 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KBL. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

TSE KBL opened at C$42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$26.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$458.58 million and a PE ratio of 51.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

