RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.6% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,176. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

