RCM Technologies (RCMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect RCM Technologies to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, analysts expect RCM Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCMT stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 65,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,778. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07. RCM Technologies has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

