Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for approximately 1.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after buying an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 232.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,519,000 after acquiring an additional 772,987 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 88.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 505,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 60,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.80, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

