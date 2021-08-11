Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) recently:

8/10/2021 – Maxar Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

8/9/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Maxar Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Maxar Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,235.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.08. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $696,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

