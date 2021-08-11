Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):
- 8/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company's cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. "
- 8/4/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/29/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/22/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/12/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was given a new $48.26 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/11/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 7/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $2,731,538. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
