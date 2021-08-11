Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ: TRHC):

8/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

8/4/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/29/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/28/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/22/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/12/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was given a new $48.26 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/11/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/10/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

7/8/2021 – Tabula Rasa HealthCare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,178. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $930.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $2,731,538. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

