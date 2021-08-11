Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TransUnion (TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $121.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/8/2021 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2021 – TransUnion is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – TransUnion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.53. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $121.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after purchasing an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

