Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE: KL):

8/3/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$56.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$77.50 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$51.00.

7/13/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$57.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Kirkland Lake Gold had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$77.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KL stock traded up C$1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 436,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,938. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$72.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.72%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

