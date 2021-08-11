Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) in the last few weeks:

8/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/6/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/28/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was given a new $48.63 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/9/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 554,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 181.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,843,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,689 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,690,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,836,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

