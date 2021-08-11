Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albertsons Companies (ACI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI):

8/2/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

7/26/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

7/21/2021 – Albertsons Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

7/19/2021 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Albertsons Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73.

Get Albertsons Companies Inc alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.