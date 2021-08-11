Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allegion (ALLE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) recently:

7/29/2021 – Allegion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

7/23/2021 – Allegion was given a new $138.67 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – Allegion had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Allegion plc alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total value of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,915 shares of company stock worth $1,943,094 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.