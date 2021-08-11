Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Floor & Decor (FND)

Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/9/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

8/3/2021 – Floor & Decor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories which offering a broad in-stock assortment of tile, wood, laminate and natural stone flooring. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Smyrna, Georgia. “

FND traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.18. The stock had a trading volume of 748,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,249. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,474 shares of company stock worth $10,471,596 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,138,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,972,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

