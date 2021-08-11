Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ondas (ONDS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ondas (NASDAQ: ONDS):

8/10/2021 – Ondas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

8/3/2021 – Ondas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

7/31/2021 – Ondas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

7/21/2021 – Ondas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,225. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $268.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.95.

Get Ondas Holdings Inc alerts:

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,855,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ondas by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 227,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the first quarter valued at $1,809,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.