Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rogers Sugar (RSI)

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.75. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Rogers Sugar had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.75 to C$5.50.

Shares of RSI traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 121,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,675. The firm has a market capitalization of C$564.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.79. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$5.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is presently 89.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 25,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$148,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$295,392.68. Also, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.91, for a total value of C$295,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,354 shares in the company, valued at C$871,260.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

