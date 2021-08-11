Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Shutterstock (SSTK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK):

8/3/2021 – Shutterstock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

7/28/2021 – Shutterstock had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $123.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shutterstock had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shutterstock had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Shutterstock had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Shutterstock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shutterstock, Inc. is a global marketplace for digital imagery. It provides licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations and videos to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. The Company’s online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that the users can pay to license, download and incorporate into their work. Shutterstock, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SSTK traded down $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. The stock had a trading volume of 167,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,790. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,993,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,543,106.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

