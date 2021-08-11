Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Toshiba (TOSYY)

Toshiba (OTCMKTS: TOSYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/5/2021 – Toshiba was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Toshiba was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Toshiba was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Toshiba was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2021 – Toshiba was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Toshiba was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company's segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. "

TOSYY stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74. Toshiba Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

