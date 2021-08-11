Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON: RIO) recently:

8/4/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,150 ($80.35) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,250 ($107.79) to GBX 7,770 ($101.52). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/28/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,830 ($89.23) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,310 ($108.57) to GBX 8,250 ($107.79). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/16/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/13/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 5,900 ($77.08). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/9/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/8/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/7/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,400 ($83.62) to GBX 6,900 ($90.15). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 6,150 ($80.35). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was given a new GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,610 ($99.43) to GBX 8,310 ($108.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Rio Tinto Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Rio Tinto Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,154 ($80.40) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,039.59. The company has a market capitalization of £99.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 404.10 ($5.28) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

