Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Safran (SAFRY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Safran (OTCMKTS: SAFRY):

8/3/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. "

8/2/2021 – Safran had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/29/2021 – Safran had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/27/2021 – Safran was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/20/2021 – Safran was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2021 – Safran had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

7/3/2021 – Safran was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/2/2021 – Safran was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Safran had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Safran SA has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.1301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Safran’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

