Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kirin (KNBWY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kirin (OTCMKTS: KNBWY):

8/5/2021 – Kirin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/3/2021 – Kirin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Kirin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Kirin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/21/2021 – Kirin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Kirin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2021 – Kirin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Kirin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/6/2021 – Kirin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2021 – Kirin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. "

Shares of OTCMKTS KNBWY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited produces and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Japan Beer and Spirits Businesses, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages Business, Oceania Integrated Beverages Business, and Pharmaceuticals Business.

