Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RBGLY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 656,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,364. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.