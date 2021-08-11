Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) Insider Buys A$832,147.08 in Stock

Red Hill Iron Limited (ASX:RHI) insider Joshua Pitt bought 205,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.04 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$832,147.08 ($594,390.77).

The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

About Red Hill Iron

Red Hill Iron Limited engages in the exploration of iron ore, gold, and base metals in Western Australia. Its primary assets are the 40% owned Red Hill Iron Ore Joint Venture interest; 100% owned Pannawonica channel iron project; and rock quarrying opportunities in the Western Pilbara region. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

