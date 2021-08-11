Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th. Analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $408.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

