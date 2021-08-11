Redd (RDD) Price Up 14.2% This Week

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,653.98 or 1.00025570 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00031574 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00071100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013995 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

