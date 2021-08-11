RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

RDHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

RDHL opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. Analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

