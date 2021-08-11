RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
RDHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities cut RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
RDHL opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $332.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.52.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
