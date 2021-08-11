Reed’s (REED) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Get Reed's alerts:

Shares of REED stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Reed’s has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.