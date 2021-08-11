Refinable Trading 26% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $12.22 million and $1.60 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047297 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00152189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00153440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,068.60 or 0.99873299 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002933 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.63 or 0.00840343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

