Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $53.33 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $53.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $53.47. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $38.20 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REGN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.25.

REGN stock opened at $614.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $640.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,895 shares of company stock valued at $83,749,489. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

