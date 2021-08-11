Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,862 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,102,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,198,000 after acquiring an additional 377,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,717,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,764,000 after purchasing an additional 797,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,580,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,204,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 423,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

