Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of RGLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 2,799.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

