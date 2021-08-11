Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of RGLS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
