Relief Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 2,596,980 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,104,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.23.

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RLFTF)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

