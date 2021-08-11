Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RLMD stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 12,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,387. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RLMD shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

