Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Shares Purchased by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Renaissance International IPO ETF comprises about 1.2% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC owned about 10.20% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $1,463,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF in the first quarter valued at $266,000.

Renaissance International IPO ETF stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.