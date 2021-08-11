Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cheuvreux lowered Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 38,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,494. Renault has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

