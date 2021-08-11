Renewable Electronic Energy Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $75,533.00 (REEC)

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded 34.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $314,871.60 and approximately $75,533.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded up 140.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Renewable Electronic Energy Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00046738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00147801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00156849 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,619.04 or 0.99817781 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00861820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Profile

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 973,631,404 coins and its circulating supply is 372,524,564 coins. The official website for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin is reec.io . Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official Twitter account is @reecofficial

Buying and Selling Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Renewable Electronic Energy Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Renewable Electronic Energy Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Renewable Electronic Energy Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Renewable Electronic Energy Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.