Renishaw (LON:RSW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,200 ($67.94). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 5,110 ($66.76), with a volume of 25,844 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.63.

In other Renishaw news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total transaction of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

