Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.66. Renren shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 17,271 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Renren worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

