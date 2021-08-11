Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 128.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded 214.1% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $180.68 million and $39.75 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.79 or 0.00882135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00112255 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00145924 BTC.

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

