Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 11th (KOS, KRT, KURA, KYMR, LAWS, LFC, LI, LOMA, LOPE, LOVE)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 11th:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Kosmos Energy Ltd alerts:

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.