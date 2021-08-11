Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AAON, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for AAON in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76. AAON has a 12-month low of $54.85 and a 12-month high of $81.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,872,000 after buying an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAON by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,851,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 893,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,573,000 after buying an additional 30,434 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AAON by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 827,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after buying an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,907,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

